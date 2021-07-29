May 24

Theft of part from auto, officer handed report of theft of parts from motor vehicle.

May 25

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.

Assist, officers requested to assist Dodge County.

May 26

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation and warning issued.

Assist citizen, officer responded to assist citizen with a tree cutting issue.

May 27

Harassment, officer handled harassment situation and report was filed.

Traffic citation, citation written as warning that was not signed off on.

Traffic stop, officer issued citation for speeding.

Traffic citation, office issued traffic citations off of warnings that were not signed off on.

May 28

Disturbance, officer responded to an incident at a local business, citations issued.

Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.

