May 24
Theft of part from auto, officer handed report of theft of parts from motor vehicle.
May 25
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Assist, officers requested to assist Dodge County.
May 26
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation and warning issued.
Assist citizen, officer responded to assist citizen with a tree cutting issue.
May 27
Harassment, officer handled harassment situation and report was filed.
Traffic citation, citation written as warning that was not signed off on.
Traffic stop, officer issued citation for speeding.
Traffic citation, office issued traffic citations off of warnings that were not signed off on.
May 28
Disturbance, officer responded to an incident at a local business, citations issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.