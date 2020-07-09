June 22
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 1:17 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:58 a.m.
Damage to property, 700 block of Main Street, 8:26 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
June 23
Battery, School Street, 3:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Lothe Road, 1:16 p.m.
Theft, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:42 p.m.
Accident hit and run, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:59 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Water Tower Drive, 10:50 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 11:52 p.m.
June 24
Suspicious vehicle, 1:21 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:10 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:30 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:58 a.m.
Safety hazard, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 12:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 3:39 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 3:48 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Lothe Road, 9:04 p.m.
June 25
Repossession, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 3:59 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:59 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:44 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Overlook Terrace, 3:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 6:59 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Drive, 11:47 p.m.
June 26
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:38 p.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:41 p.m.
June 27
Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 2:33 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Main Street, 6:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 11:43 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 12:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:58 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:13 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Karem Drive, 4:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, Freidel Drive, 5:19 p.m.
Damage to property, 200 block of Merrick Terrace, 9:31 p.m.
Noise complaint, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 10:25 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of Canal Road, 11:14 p.m.
June 28
Missing juvenile/runaway, 100 block of Farnham Street, 2:56 a.m.
Threats complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 3:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:01 p.m.
Safety hazard, Freidel Drive, 4:51 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:59 p.m.
Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 5:05 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:18 p.m.
