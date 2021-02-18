Feb. 1
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:16 a.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:11 a.m.
Damage to property, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:14 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Fir Lane, 7:25 p.m.
Feb. 2
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:39 a.m.
Civil dispute, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 12:30 p.m.
Animal stray, 600 block of Woodberry Street, 2:20 p.m.
Fraud/identity theft, 400 block of Maunesha Drive, 2:28 p.m.
Feb. 3
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:46 a.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 2:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 3:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 3:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 5:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 9:38 p.m.
Feb. 4
Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 6:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 6:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of School Street, 7:44 a.m.
Theft, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 9:02 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Farnham Street, 10:34 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:11 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:37 a.m.
Assist police, 1000 block of Muller Road, 6:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, Howard Street and Madison Street, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 6
Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
Assist police, Main Street, 4:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
Feb. 7
Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 4:56 a.m.
