Oct. 19
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:03 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:36 p.m.
Oct. 20
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 5:11 a.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:19 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 11:28 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 700 block of Main Street, 2:59 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, Indian Summer Road, 10:43 p.m.
Oct. 21
Assist police, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 7:20 a.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road, 8:33 a.m.
Stolen auto, 200 block of Howard Street, 6:35 p.m.
Alarm, Deerfield Road, 9:42 p.m.
Oct. 22
Assist police, 5000 block of Winchester Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Suspicious person, 700 block of Hubbell Street, 1:23 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:51 p.m.
Disturbance unwanted person, 700 block of Main Street, 1:39 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 5:23 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 7:19 p.m.
Oct. 23
Traffic stop, School Street, 7:48 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of School Street, 3:43 p.m.
Theft, 300 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 4:07 p.m.
Alarm, Deerfield Road, 4:32 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:12 p.m.
Threats complaint, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 7:12 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 800 block of Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
Oct. 24
Preserve the peace, 800 block of Main Street, 1:53 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Madison Street, 3:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, East Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:23 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:26 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:54 p.m.
Oct. 25
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 1:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 12:22 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:46 p.m.
