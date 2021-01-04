Mario Capecchi is a Nobel Prize winning molecular geneticist, whose research in creating mice that have a specific gene turned off earned him a share of the 2007 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Reid Truschinski was surprised to discover the 83-year-old knew the Marshall High School junior had aspirations to be a doctor. Yet, it was Capecchi who signed the nomination for Truschinski to participate in the annual Congress for Future Medical Leaders in June.
“I received a personal invitation in the mail. I had never heard of the Congress prior to receiving this invitation,” the teen said. “I was honored to be identified and selected as one of the top students for outstanding academic performance, leadership potential and dedication to serving humanity through the profession of medicine across the US.”
According to the Congress’ website, the program is a national gathering of thousands of high school students who aspire to enter the medical field. While held virtually in 2020, the two-day event allows attendees to hear about leading medical research, receive advice from medical school deans, and hear stories from patients who are “living medical miracles.” Additionally, student attendees enter a mentoring program to help them reach their goals.
Truschinski started to seriously consider entering the medical field as a high school freshman. Currently, he’s looking at specializing in sports medicine.
“My personal experience with sport injuries throughout my life has prompted my desire. I have experienced many injuries and spent a lot of time in multiple types of doctors’ offices. Observing the doctors has given me a first hand look into their professions,” he said. “I have a strong desire to help others and with my personal experience I would be able to relate to the patients/athletes having experienced the same injury at some point in my life.”
The Marshall resident noted there were several speakers who stood out while virtually attending the Congress.
“I especially was intrigued by Doug Lindsay. He told his story about creating a cure for his own disease that kept him bed ridden for 11 years,” Truschinski said. “He told of the many setbacks and roadblocks he faced along the way. He talked about never giving up and seeing each challenge/setback in life as an opportunity.”
Another guest whose words impacted the high school student was former NFL player Bo Easton who talked about being the best in their life pursuits.
“Additionally, he talked about trusting and believing in ourselves; a life lesson for all of us at this point in our lives,” Truschinski said. “Always show up with a purpose and strive to do our very best always.”
Truschinski hasn’t begun to narrow down where he wants to get an undergraduate degree, though he’s been receiving plenty of literature from various universities. The junior said for the past two years, he’s been invited to visit multiple campuses on a nearly weekly basis.
“One of my sports medicine doctors suggested I select something I enjoy and am interested in as my undergraduate degree,” the teenager said, adding he’ll certainly be taking all of the prerequisites to enter medical school.
