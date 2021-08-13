June 10
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations/warnings issued.
June 11
Assist, officer assisted citizen with filing a report for information purposes only.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
June 14
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
Traffic accident, officer responded to a traffic accident, citations issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
June 15
Harassment, officer assisted with harassment case, still under investigation.
Theft, officer handled a report of theft of parts off a vehicle.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
June 17
Assist fire department, officer’s assisted with a lawn mower that caught on fire at the park.
Accident, officer assisted with accident on private property, report was made.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
Theft, officer generated a report for theft of parts from vehicle.
June 21
Traffic stop, officer performed a traffic stop, issued several citations.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.