July 20

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 9:35 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10 a.m.

Safety hazard, Waterloo Road, 11:35 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:25 p.m.

Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 3:32 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:16 p.m.

July 22

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 2:23 a.m.

Theft, Main Street, 11:43 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:46 p.m.

July 23

Preserve the peace, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 2:14 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:54 p.m.

Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 3:57 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:15 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:39 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:52 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:34 p.m.

Accident private property, 500 block of Main Street, 5:59 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 6:41 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:49 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 11:19 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway T, 11:22 p.m.

July 24

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Street, 12:35 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:33 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 700 block of Main Street, 5:11 p.m.

Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 6:36 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 8:15 p.m.

Check person, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 9:09 p.m.

July 25

Assist police, 300 block of Main Street, 1:37 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 8:43 p.m.

Threats complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:53 p.m.

July 26

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway T, 8:33 a.m.

Assist police, Whistle Street, 1:52 p.m.

Threats complaint, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 4:10 p.m.

