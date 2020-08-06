July 20
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 9:35 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10 a.m.
Safety hazard, Waterloo Road, 11:35 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 3:32 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:16 p.m.
July 22
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 2:23 a.m.
Theft, Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:46 p.m.
July 23
Preserve the peace, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 2:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 3:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:15 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:34 p.m.
Accident private property, 500 block of Main Street, 5:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 6:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:49 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 11:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway T, 11:22 p.m.
July 24
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Street, 12:35 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:33 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 700 block of Main Street, 5:11 p.m.
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 6:36 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 8:15 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 9:09 p.m.
July 25
Assist police, 300 block of Main Street, 1:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 8:43 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:53 p.m.
July 26
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway T, 8:33 a.m.
Assist police, Whistle Street, 1:52 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 4:10 p.m.
