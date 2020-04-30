April 13
Violation of court order, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 6:01 p.m.
April 14
Animal bite, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 12:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 7:14 p.m.
April 15
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:31 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 5:33 p.m.
Stalking complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:24 p.m.
April 16
Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:59 p.m.
Civil dispute, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 5:50 p.m.
Suspicious person, School Street, 5:52 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Main Street, 6:23 p.m.
Check person, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 7 p.m.
April 17
Assist police, Monroe Street, 5:12 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:58 p.m.
April 18
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 12:11 a.m.
Assist police, Hickory Lane, 12:12 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 3:20 a.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:44 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 11:22 a.m.
Death investigation, Highway T, 4:13 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:05 p.m.
April 19
Accident property damage, Waterloo Road, 4:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 6:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 9:14 p.m.
