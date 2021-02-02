Last year, the Town of Medina spent approximately $10,566 to allow town board members and municipal staff to work remotely including roughly $6,445 for laptops and laptop bags for board meetings and town staff to facilitate virtual meetings.
However, these purchases were not part of the 2020 approved budget. Instead, it was funded by grant money.
Gov. Tony Evers on May 27, 2020 announced all communities, counties, and federally recognized tribes would receive a portion of the $200 million Routes to Recovery grants. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) money funded the program. Each community was guaranteed no less than $5,000, regardless of its population.
“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” said Evers in a May press release. “The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families, and neighbors.”
The money could be spent among several categories including: emergency operations, including those related to public health, emergency services, and public safety response; purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE); cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections administration; and FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions.
Each municipality, county and federally recognized tribe needed to submit receipts for expenses to the state government and were reimbursed for the money spent.
Locally, municipalities used the funds primarily for telework allowing board members and municipal staff to work remotely, election-related costs, sanitizing and personal protective equipment (PPE), and any necessary employee leave.
The Town of Medina was allocated $22,647 and based on Routes to Recovery tracking documents submitted by Town Clerk Tammy Jordan, the bulk of the funds were spent on supplies and services and telework.
According to the document, much of the $11,730 spent in the supplies and services category funded purchases related to the 2020 election cycle; among the purchases was $873 to buy additional postage for the increased number of requested absentee ballots. Nearly $4,000 of the supplies and service budget went to buying reflective vests for poll workers, barrier belts for crowd control, and lighted barricades, reflective orange cones and signage for election parking.
In addition to the laptops and bags to allow board members and town staff to meet and work remotely, the town spent almost $900 on a large screen TV for meetings so attendees could see the information being presented by the board plus, the town used the funds to buy computer accessories such as USB memory sticks, headphones and mice, and pay for IT services.
The Village of Marshall was provided $63,388, which Village Administrator Judy Weter said was completely spent. More than half of the funds were used to pay for overtime for public safety employees. Weter said the village used approximately $35,000 for EMS and police department employee overtime.
Additionally, Weter said the village spent approximately $9,000 for technology upgrades to permit more online services in all departments during the COVID-19 pandemic. For almost a year, the village has been providing virtual attendance options for its board and commission meetings through the use of online meeting services.
Marshall also spent roughly $12,000 on cleaning supplies and $7,000 for various forms of PPE for village facilities and staff.
The City of Waterloo was offered $54,674 and spent approximately $17,090 to buy supplies and services, primarily to clean and sanitize the municipal building, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, police station, fire and safety building. According to documents supplied by city clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen, the city also used $710 of the supplies and services money to purchase stamps for the fall election. The single largest item bought as part of the supplies and services grant budget was the installation of bulletproof glass at the utility department at the price of nearly $14,288.
Hansen’s documents also showed the largest amount of grant funds was for reimbursing expenses related to emergency operations with $16,819.30 of the $17,388.27 in that account used to fund fire and EMS wages and benefits from mid-March of 2020 to mid-November of 2020.
Waterloo also claimed reimbursements in the amount of $7,838.37 for several staff leaves as the result of COVID-19.
Unlike neighboring Medina, the city was prepared with most of its technology needs for remote city staff and council members; it only needed to submit roughly $3,060 for costs related to telework.
The Town of Portland, which was eligible for $17,753, chose not to participate in the program. Cindy Schroeder, Town of Waterloo Clerk, said she was not aware of the town being told about the Routes to Recovery funds. According to the Routes to Recovery website, the town was eligible for $14,729.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.