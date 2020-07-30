June 13
Operate after suspension; officer ran registration on vehicle traveling on roadway. Officer learned registered owner did not possess a valid license. Driver arrested and issued citation.
Animal complaint; report of sickly looking raccoon wandering in parking lot during the day. Animal was located and dispatched.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with damage to residence. Officer assisted.
No vehicle insurance; subject was given a warning to show proof of insurance on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
June 14
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
June 15
Threats; complainant reports being threatened by spouse. Officer made contact with subjects. Upon further investigation, comments were verbal and not directed specifically at complainant. Case closed.
Assist citizen; subject requested assistance in retrieving items from residence. Officer did speak with subject and residents at home. Is a civil matter. Case closed.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
June 16
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Assist Dane County; officer requested to assist Dane County in making contact at residence in the city regarding a traffic issue. Officer assisted.
June 17
Assist social services; officer received report of inappropriate contact between juveniles. Investigation continuing.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist with extremely intoxicated person in Marshall. Officer assisted.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with a traffic accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
June 18
Damage to property; report of construction equipment being damaged by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
June 19
Dog bite; report of owner of dogs being bitten by dogs while owner was separating dogs. Owner contacted and advised of required quarantine and vet visits.
Stolen vehicle; report of vehicle being taken from parking lot by unknown subject. Vehicle entered into state system. Investigation continuing.
