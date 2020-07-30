June 13

Operate after suspension; officer ran registration on vehicle traveling on roadway. Officer learned registered owner did not possess a valid license. Driver arrested and issued citation.

Animal complaint; report of sickly looking raccoon wandering in parking lot during the day. Animal was located and dispatched.

Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with damage to residence. Officer assisted.

No vehicle insurance; subject was given a warning to show proof of insurance on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.

June 14

Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.

Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.

June 15

Threats; complainant reports being threatened by spouse. Officer made contact with subjects. Upon further investigation, comments were verbal and not directed specifically at complainant. Case closed.

Assist citizen; subject requested assistance in retrieving items from residence. Officer did speak with subject and residents at home. Is a civil matter. Case closed.

Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.

June 16

Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.

Assist Dane County; officer requested to assist Dane County in making contact at residence in the city regarding a traffic issue. Officer assisted.

June 17

Assist social services; officer received report of inappropriate contact between juveniles. Investigation continuing.

Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist with extremely intoxicated person in Marshall. Officer assisted.

Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.

Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with a traffic accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.

June 18

Damage to property; report of construction equipment being damaged by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.

June 19

Dog bite; report of owner of dogs being bitten by dogs while owner was separating dogs. Owner contacted and advised of required quarantine and vet visits.

Stolen vehicle; report of vehicle being taken from parking lot by unknown subject. Vehicle entered into state system. Investigation continuing.

Load comments