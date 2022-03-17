As the Cardinals boys basketball team prepares to face Roncalli Thursday night at the Kohl Center, Marshall High School rallied together in support.
The team had a pep rally Thursday afternoon with optimism at a fever pitch.
“That’s great. It’s great energy,” Principal Eugene Syvrud said. “Although, tonight at 8:15 it has to be that tenfold.”
Coach Dan Denniston said the team started the season well, but stumbled a little bit around the holiday break and needed to re-evaluate what kind of a team it would be, whether it would be a “mediocre or great team.”
“We decided we’d be a great team and make this a special season,” Denniston said.
The team got back on track and he felt as though the team has played its best ball the past three weeks.
“If we play how we are capable of playing, I know there is no one who can beat us,” Denniston said.
Marshall earned its spot in the state semifinal after beating Luther last Saturday in Baraboo.
“If you talk to the sports experts around the state, they’d probably say Roncalli is the favorite. But, Luther was picked as the favorite and we beat them,” Denniston said.
Syvrud encouraged students to exhibit sportsmanship no matter the outcome of tonight’s game.
“Please watch and support our boys tonight,” Syvrud said. “Win, lose or draw, we are proud of you. Win, lose or draw, we love you.”
The pep rally was to honor the boys basketball team, but several other extracurricular groups were honored, like forensics, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), the band, solo and ensemble, science olympiad and FFA, all of which are going to state.
After the pep rally, Superintendent Dan Grady, Becky Denniston and Jennifer Frank posted signs on poles along County Highway T along the route to the Kohl Center in support of the team.
The Cardinals will play Roncalli at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday night. The game may be delayed for a few minutes depending on when the earlier semifinal game ends.