April 7
UTV traffic stop, officer issued citation to UTV driver for no helmet on minor, 10:31 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citations were issued, 1:49 p.m.
April 8
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 8:44 a.m.
April 12
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation and warning were issued, 9:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop; citation was issued and warrant was in place for other county, 2:57 p.m.
April 13
Arrest, officer arrested subject for other county on a warrant, 8:09 a.m.
April 15
Traffic stop, officer initiated traffic stop; citations were issued, 9:43 a.m.
Assist Jefferson County, officer requested to assist Jefferson County with a traffic stop/arrest, 11:15 a.m.
Warrant, arrest was made for a warrant through another county after traffic stop, 2:14 p.m.