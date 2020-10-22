Oct. 5

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Twin Lane Road, 4:28 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 5:23 p.m.

Check person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:28 p.m.

Oct. 6

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:20 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:43 a.m.

Disturbance, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:13 a.m.

Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 10:18 a.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:39 p.m.

Traffic stop, Howard Street, 4:12 p.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:35 p.m.

PNB/AED response, 5000 block of Langer Road, 5:23 p.m.

Accident hit and run, Deerfield Road 6:26 p.m.

Alarm, 500 block of Water Tower Drive, 8:08 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:42 p.m.

Oct. 7

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:04 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 4:20 p.m.

Oct. 8

Adult arrested person, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:14 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 100 block of Lothe Road, 5:59 p.m.Assist police, Highway 19 and Twin Lane Road, 11:54 p.m.

Oct. 9

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 12:58 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 300 block of Springview Drive, 9:27 a.m.Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:07 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Farnham Street, 2:53 p.m.

Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 5:40 p.m.

Traffic stop, 400 block of School Street, 11:11 p.m.

Oct. 10

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:28 a.m.

Assist police, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 4:23 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Parkview Lane, 5:18 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6 a.m.

Traffic stop, Howard Street, 12:24 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:03 p.m.

Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:14 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 11:07 p.m.

Oct. 11

Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:30 a.m.

Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:28 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

Fraud, 500 block of Main Street, 2:19 p.m.

Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 5:12 p.m.

Traffic stop, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:48 p.m.

