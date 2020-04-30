March 8
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking a deer. Officer took report.
Traffic accident; subject reports vehicle being struck by another vehicle that had left the area. Officer took report.
No valid driver’s license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid driver’s license.
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical disturbance at residence. Officer made contact and residents interviewed. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
March 9
Retail theft; report of item being taken from business by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
March 10
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked vehicle causing minor damage. Officer took report.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Other sex offenses; officer received report of possible sexual contact between two juveniles in public restroom. Officer identified and spoke with juveniles. Referrals to be sent for possible charges.
March 11
Traffic accident; report of vehicle being struck by unknown vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation occurring at school with juveniles. Officer responded and spoke with subjects involved. Report will be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services for possible charges.
March 12
Theft – retail; report of subject that has pumped gasoline into vehicle on various occasions and has not paid of gasoline. Investigation continuing.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Probation violation; officer had contact with subject on a responsible subject call. Upon having contact with subject, who was now awake and alert, it was discovered subject had possibly taken illegal substance. Subject was on probation and program and parole requested subject be placed in custody.
Failure to obey stop sign; officer was observing school traffic when he observed vehicle travel through the crosswalk where crossing guard was out with stop sign. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist social services; report of possible drug overdose at residence. Subject was transported to hospital. Jefferson County Human Services contacted regarding alternate placement of children.
March 13
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
March 14
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officer made contact at residence. Follow up interview and investigation to be completed.
