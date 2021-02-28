“It looks like that, kind of like a cloudy sky,” John P. McDermott said as he gestures outside the dining room window. “Some of the areas were lighter and some were darker. We found a lighter area and we smashed right up. We went through the thinnest part.”
The Waterloo man makes a fist with one hand and punches it towards the ceiling as he describes the time the submarine he was stationed on was near the North Pole and emerged through an iceberg.
“When we were under the glacier, it was smooth and not jagged like it is on the top,” the veteran said. “Since it’s in the water, it gets like an ice cube when it’s been in a drink – it smooths out the edges. You don’t expect that.”
Several crew on board went on to the glacier to collect samples. The New York native looked out through the sail, said, “Yup, it’s ice and cold,” and went back into the watercraft.
With 22 years in the Navy, 10 years active duty and 12 in the reserves, the 73-year-old has gathered plenty of good stories like the iceberg excursion to tell.
McDermott enlisted in the Navy during his senior year of high school.
“I couldn’t afford to go to college so I wound up going to see a recruiter for the Navy,” he said. “My dad was in the Navy for six years. The recruiter said there was a program where you get sworn in now and in 90-100 days they’ll call you, and then you go to boot camp.”
The Long Island, New York native was sworn in at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on June 25, 1966 and the next day, graduated from high school.
The veteran received the call to boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois in Oct. 10, 1966, which started his initial six-year commitment. He extended his time in the Navy for four years before switching from active to reserve duties. McDermott’s final rating was E7 – chief petty officer.
McDermott was assigned to the USS Skipjack (SSN-585), the lead ship in a class of nuclear powered attack submarines. The majority of his time was spent on the east coast.
McDermott and his wife, Susan, moved to Waterloo July 4, 2010. It was a memorable experience, the veteran said, because the city was hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration.
“I said, ‘look at that. They’re throwing a party for us,’” he joked.
After becoming local residents, McDermott joined the local American Legion Post 233.
“They’re a bunch of great guys,” he said. “They do a lot of good things for the community.”
A whale tale
McDermott has plenty of stories about his time in the service to tell with his wife often urging him to talk about specific ones that are tinged with humorous moments.
The Navy participates in what McDermott referred to as ‘war games’ or training exercises. During one exercise in the North Atlantic, the Skipjack was attempting to sneak up on the fleet and decided to blend in with a pod of whales.
“The fleet will hear it on sonar and just think it’s the whales. I’m driving and all of a sudden BAM. Our submarine gets hit. I go, ‘What the heck was that?’ Then all of a sudden, BAM, we get hit again,” the veteran said. “I ask sonar what’s going on.
“Sonar calls back and says ‘Sir, one of the whales thinks we’re another whale. He’s trying to mate with us.’”
The third time the whale hit the Skipjack, the captain ordered the crew to send out a sonar ping in hopes of scaring the lovesick whale.
“They pinged it and holy mackerel all of these whales start yelling and screaming,” the veteran said.
The pod quickly swam away. The Skipjack’s hope of being stealth on the approach was dashed.
“But, it was better than getting damaged,” McDermott said.
Then, there was the time they came across some very unlikely ocean debris.
The Navy had decided to equip the sub with cameras in the torpedo tubes in order to provide some light while the watercraft was deep in the ocean.
“We were off of Norfolk (Virginia) and were down about 400 feet. Pitch black, as expected. We were moving through the water slow and we’re watching. Voom, there’s a fish. Voom, there goes another fish. The fish are going around us. We’re seeing all these fish … we move out further into the Gulf Stream. All of a sudden, there’s a door that comes floating past us. It came out of nowhere in the dark. Here comes a door, voom. All of a sudden, voom, here comes a palm tree.
“We were thinking, ‘Are we in the Twilight Zone?’ We’re seeing all kinds of junk going past us.”
Unknown to the Skipjack’s crew, a hurricane had hit Jamaica and the men were seeing debris that had been waterlogged and swept north by the current.
“We didn’t expect that, nobody did,” he said.
Technical know-how
The New York native spent time in electronics technician (ET) school at the Great Lakes Naval Base. He already had an aptitude for the field; as a high school student he spent most of his time attending a trade school learning electronics and advanced math. By the time McDermott was a senior he was building IBM computers.
The veteran said while enlisted in the Navy, he attended classes five days a week with homework. The education ran the gamut from learning what integers were to differential calculus.
“You start out in an auditorium filled with people interested in (ET) school and when we got done, we were down to 40 people for the class. And then we ended the class, near Christmas time in 1971, we were down to 30 students,” he said.
In ET school, McDermott had to learn about all the technology equipment used in the submarine. The next year, the ET students would start to specialize in particular pieces of technology used on the subs.
“But we had to learn everything,” he said.
Upon completing work at ET school, McDermott moved to specialize in radar and electronic warfare. He was again sent to school, this time for sonar training. However, the veteran was already proficient in the technology after two years of using it on the submarine. Due to this, he ended up being at the top of the class.
“I ended up messing up the curve for everyone,” McDermott said. “The thing is, once you do something really well, they send you to school again.”
