July 1

No valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.

Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.

July 2

Open intoxicants; officer had subject on traffic stop. Upon making contact with occupants of vehicle, officer observed occupants had open containers of alcohol. Subjects arrested and issued citations.

Identity theft; subject reports financial accounts were created in his name. Investigation continuing.

Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked vehicle. Officer took report.

July 4

Suspicious person; report of an intoxicated individual entering the wrong residence. Officer located subject who had already left the residence. Due to intoxicated state, officers located someone to be a responsible party for the subject for the evening.

Theft – all other; report of items taken from yard of residence. Investigation continuing.

July 5

Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with a large group of people in the street. Officer responded.

Found property; subject reports finding cash and wished to turn it in to the police department. Money taken to police department for safekeeping.

July 7

Theft – all other; subject reports prepaid card was used by unknown subjects at local business. Investigation continuing.

Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking post. Officer took report.

Identity theft; subject reports finding credit card taken out in their name with an unpaid balance. Officer took report. Investigation continuing.

