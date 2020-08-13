July 1
No valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
July 2
Open intoxicants; officer had subject on traffic stop. Upon making contact with occupants of vehicle, officer observed occupants had open containers of alcohol. Subjects arrested and issued citations.
Identity theft; subject reports financial accounts were created in his name. Investigation continuing.
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked vehicle. Officer took report.
July 4
Suspicious person; report of an intoxicated individual entering the wrong residence. Officer located subject who had already left the residence. Due to intoxicated state, officers located someone to be a responsible party for the subject for the evening.
Theft – all other; report of items taken from yard of residence. Investigation continuing.
July 5
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with a large group of people in the street. Officer responded.
Found property; subject reports finding cash and wished to turn it in to the police department. Money taken to police department for safekeeping.
July 7
Theft – all other; subject reports prepaid card was used by unknown subjects at local business. Investigation continuing.
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking post. Officer took report.
Identity theft; subject reports finding credit card taken out in their name with an unpaid balance. Officer took report. Investigation continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.