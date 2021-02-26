Feb. 8
Assist EMS/fire, East Main Street, 7:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:29 p.m.
Damage to property, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:36 p.m.
Landlord tenant trouble, 100 block of Paradise Circle, 11:55 p.m.
Feb. 9
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Howard Street, 9:59 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:59 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:33 p.m.
Civil dispute, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:01 p.m.
Feb. 10
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 11:16 a.m.
Civil dispute, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 1:24 p.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Canal Road, 6:22 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:16 p.m.
Feb. 11
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Meadowbrook Court, 8:23 a.m.
Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 1:36 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Autumn Lane, 4:52 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Converse Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Converse Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Feb. 12
Alarm, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 4:48 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:06 p.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 5:09 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:19 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and East Waterloo Road, 11:37 p.m.
Feb. 13
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:35 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 12:46 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 9 a.m.
Feb. 14
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 8:08 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 8:37 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Woodberry Street, 10:57 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Water Tower Drive, 11:15 p.m.
Repossession, 500 block of Madison Street, 11:27 p.m.
