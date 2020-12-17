Nov. 30

Juvenile complaint, 500 block Juedes Lane, 8:47 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 5:16 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 7:53 p.m.

Dec. 1

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:54 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Harvest Court, 11:48 a.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:41 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 6000 block of Hurd Street, 3:14 p.m.

Animal bite, 600 block of Bentwood Drive, 4:45 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:36 p.m.

Dec. 2

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 5:09 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:39 a.m.

Check person, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 10:58 a.m.

Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:52 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:14 p.m.

Check person, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:40 p.m.

Dec. 3

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:59 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:49 a.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:21 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:23 p.m.

OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, Highway T, 11:21 p.m.

Assist police, Highway T, 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 4

Traffic stop, Waterloo Road, 3:01 a.m.

Assist police, Oaken Vale Road, 5:49 a.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 9:25 a.m.

Check person, 600 block of Canal Road, 10:45 a.m.

Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:07 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:40 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Meadowbrook Court, 6:10 p.m.

Damage to property, 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 10:58 p.m.

Dec. 5

Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:35 p.m.Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:52 p.m.

Traffic stop, Bentwood Drive, 5:57 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:30 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:22 p.m.

Dec. 6

Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 12:31 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:08 a.m.

Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:23 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Cedar Court, 4:47 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:14 p.m.

