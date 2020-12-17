Nov. 30
Juvenile complaint, 500 block Juedes Lane, 8:47 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 5:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 7:53 p.m.
Dec. 1
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:54 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Harvest Court, 11:48 a.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:41 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 6000 block of Hurd Street, 3:14 p.m.
Animal bite, 600 block of Bentwood Drive, 4:45 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:36 p.m.
Dec. 2
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 5:09 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:39 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 10:58 a.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:52 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:14 p.m.
Check person, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:40 p.m.
Dec. 3
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:59 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:21 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:23 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, Highway T, 11:21 p.m.
Assist police, Highway T, 11:30 p.m.
Dec. 4
Traffic stop, Waterloo Road, 3:01 a.m.
Assist police, Oaken Vale Road, 5:49 a.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 9:25 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Canal Road, 10:45 a.m.
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:07 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:40 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Meadowbrook Court, 6:10 p.m.
Damage to property, 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 10:58 p.m.
Dec. 5
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:35 p.m.Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Bentwood Drive, 5:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:22 p.m.
Dec. 6
Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 12:31 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:08 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:23 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Cedar Court, 4:47 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:14 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.