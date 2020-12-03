Oct. 21
Probation arrest; officer responded to a verbal altercation which resulted in an arrest. 10:14 a.m.
Oct. 22
Citation issued; citation issued after warning was not addressed. 9:02 a.m.
Citation issued; officer issued a citation after a warning was not addressed. 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 26
OWI; officer observed subject was speeding. OWI was issued. 2:20 p.m.
Welfare check; officer assisted with a welfare check after a lifeline notice. 3:36 p.m.
Oct. 27
Speeding; officer observed speeding. Issued possession of THC to the passenger. 10:11 a.m.
Assist citizen; officer assisted citizen with property damage complaint that was from a prior incident. 11:46 a.m.
Harassment; report of threatening text/emails. Officer confirmed it was no direct threat at this time. 12:23 p.m.
Oct. 28
Sexual assault; complainant reports possible sexual assault. Investigation pending. 10:41 a.m.
Oct. 29
Disorderly conduct. 1:40 p.m.
Oct. 30
Neighbor dispute; officer received call of two subjects/neighbors having a dispute. 10:18 a.m.
