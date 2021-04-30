April 12
Traffic complaint/investigation, Mourning Dove Court, 9:47 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:49 a.m.
Theft, 700 block of Maunesha Drive, 12:09 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:06 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Deerfield Road, 9:22 p.m.
April 13
Traffic complaint/investigation, Madison Street, 7:58 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 11:14 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 300 block of School Street, 12:41 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:18 p.m.
Suspicious person, William Street, 3:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 3:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 3:57 p.m.
April 14
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:52 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 8:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Main Street, 9:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:47 a.m.
Suspicious person, 700 block of Main Street, 3:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 4:44 p.m.
Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 7:13 p.m.
April 15
Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 5:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 8:04 a.m.
Burglary – residential, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:02 a.m.
Alarm, 200 block of Main Street, 10:13 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 11:11 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:34 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 12:52 p.m.
Theft, 600 block of Woodberry Street, 2:56 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:21 p.m.
April 16
Assist police, Madison Street, 8:18 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Juedes Lane, 9:20 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 12:10 p.m.
Stolen auto, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, Riverview Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:34 p.m.
April 17
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 12:08 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 12:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 1:37 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 5:36 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Madison Street, 3:42 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:18 p.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:01 p.m.
April 18
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:15 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of School Street, 11:07 a.m.
Repossession, 400 block of Madison Street, 4:20 p.m.
