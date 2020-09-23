A handgun was reported stolen the morning of Sept. 13 from a vehicle parked in Marshall; it was later recovered in another jurisdiction. The firearm was just one of the many items taken as six thefts from automobiles were reported that day to the Marshall Police Department.
According to Marshall Police Chief John Nault, other stolen items were wallets, checkbooks, fishing equipment, jewelry, laptops, cigarettes, and money.
The village and City of Waterloo have not been immune to thefts from automobiles, though not to the level of other communities in Dane or Jefferson counties.
Waterloo Police Chief Denis Sorenson said suspects will take anything considered valuable from a vehicle.
“In some cases garage door remotes are used to gain access to locked houses by opening the garage doors and entering the home,” he said.
In addition to items taken from vehicles, automobiles have also been stolen in each community. Sorenson said so far in 2020, three vehicles have been taken; typically, Waterloo averages one automobile stolen every five years. Marshall has reported two vehicle thefts.
To the best of the Waterloo Police Chief’s knowledge, the cases of vehicle theft and entry into automobiles and even homes, have been due to an unsecured doors.
Both police chiefs said one of the easiest ways to avoid becoming a victim of theft is to lock automobile doors and remove valuables from the vehicle or keep the items out of sight if remaining in the automobile.
“These are all crimes of opportunity. On Sept. 13 every car was unlocked or left in an open garage,” Nault said. “Valuables left in plain sight.”
Taking preventative steps “will save hours of headaches from maybe having your car stolen, replacing property, contacting financial institutions (canceling debit/credit cards), losing information on laptops/phones, etc.,” the Marshall Police Chief said.
The Marshall Police Department is encouraging residents to participate in the 9 p.m. routine. The information has been posted multiple times on the department’s Facebook page. Among the suggested actions are checking the mailbox, closing overhead garage doors, turning on an exterior light, and shutting and locking all lower-level windows.
Both police chiefs remind residents to call the police department if they notice any suspicious activity. The Marshall Police Department can be reached at 608-655-3533; if no one is available to take the call, contact the non-emergency Dane County Sheriff’s Department at 608-655-2345.
The Waterloo Police Department can be contacted at 920-478-2343. If the office is closed, all non-emergency phone calls will be transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, which will relay information to the officers on duty.
