It stemmed from tragedies.
Greg Peck, Marshall High School class of 1975, was working as the opinion page editor of the Janesville Gazette when he started writing blogs reflecting on the deaths – and lives – of men he grew up with.
“It gave me a way to sort out their life story and create some closure for myself and encourage my readers to know life is short and try to get together with people in your life who you care about,” the 63-year-old retiree said.
Peck never intended to write “Memories of Marshall: Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town.” He had written a eulogy for Bruce Kufahl, one of his best friends from high school who died in 2019, and sent it to the man’s widow.
Peck decided to send the eulogy to other Class of 1975 graduates. The reaction from that group prompted him to send the blogs he wrote about other classmates who had died.
“They said, ‘Wow, Greg, these are really powerful. You ought to consider putting them together in some type of booklet,’” Peck said.
“Memories of Marshall” might partially serve as a memorial to the deceased members of the local high school Class of 1975, but it goes beyond that to touch on moments of Peck’s life while growing up in the 53559 zip code.
The majority of content is based on Peck’s own memories, though he admits how he remembers certain events may not be the same as how others recall them. He said some of the stories in the book could be considered embarrassing but Peck thinks sharing those moments from when a person is immature and young helps create stories worth reading.
“To just avoid those subjects just doesn’t have as much impact,” the Janesville resident said, even if it does include embarrassing stories about himself.
The book may be focused on what it was like to come of age in Marshall, but Peck believes the publication can appeal to anyone who knows what it’s like to grow up in a small community.
“Most people (in small communities) hear about your triumphs and your successes and your failures whether it be in sports like I was in or just getting arrested like I did one time,” he said. “You’re exposed to all that and so people celebrate your successes more readily and they hear about your failures too. That’s all part of it.”
This isn’t the first book Peck has written; he published “Death Beyond the Willows” in 2005. The historic novel focuses on the 1927 wedding day death of a couple; the groom’s family had lived on the farm across the street from the farm where Peck’s father grew up in Marshall.
Peck admits history was not his favorite subject while in school since it mostly focused on dates but his opinion on the subject turned when he focused more on the individuals involved in that history.
As a way to help preserve Marshall’s history, Peck will be giving 100% of the book sale proceeds to the Marshall Area Historical Society. While he considers Janesville home after living half his life in the city, Marshall will always be his hometown. The organization was very supportive of his first book; additionally, Peck believes it’s important to support the historical society as it preserves the local heritage.
Peck will be at the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 to sell and sign copies of his recent book; social distancing and other protocols will be adhered to. Following that date, copies of the book will be for sale locally at the museum, Hellenbrand’s Ace Hardware, and He & She Design Parlor.
