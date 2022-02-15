The Waterloo School Board showed more willingness on Feb. 14 to go to referendum, after more discussion of large budget deficits and amid criticism that a proposed one-time payment to teachers is inadequate.
Eventually the board directed its finance committee to research referendum information, but only after referendum proponent Kate Lewandowski again pushed for it.
As she did last fall, Lewandowski criticized the board for failing to move on a referendum, and raised other issues, after an intense discussion regarding one-time COVID-19 hardship payments to school district employees.
Superintendent Brian Henning brought the recommendation to make one-time payments to most district employees using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds after being approached by board members and other administrators.
The school district has heard from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction that it is acceptable to use ESSER funds, and a second round of federal funding, ESSER II, for that purpose, Henning said.
The board on Feb. 14 ultimately approved one-time $250 payments to full-time staff and $200 one-time payments to part-time staff. All employees of the district, except for co-curricular workers and coaches, will receive payments.
Board member Kate Lewandowski said she was in support of the one-time payments, but emphatically stated that she felt more could have been done for teachers prior to now. She said it was important to give staff members what they need “based on what they’ve been through and what they’re doing today and everyday. So, I do support this one-time payout.”
However, “I don’t have a better way of saying this. It feels cheap,” Lewandowski continued. “It does. It feels like we’re saying, ‘Thank you. Here’s a Band-Aid for all this stuff that has been going on.’ I just think there’s a lot better things we could be doing than a one-time payout.”
A recommendation to give staff members a day off because of the stress they have dealt with was also approved by the school board on Feb. 14.
Lewandowski commended that, but also said
no one knows better than teachers what they need, and the board has an obligation to listen to them and support them.
“What else is better than a one-time payment of $250? A board that will take the time to examine and discuss the criticism that comes from departing teachers because in order to be the best, we have to look at the ugly in the mirror. We have to sit with it. We have to self-reflect,” Lewandowski said. “What else is better than a one-time payout of $250? A board who will put in the work to find and approve health insurance that covers mental health, which our teachers asked us for and we did not do, which means they are paying out of pocket for their mental health visits which are $100 a pop at least. And, we’re throwing $250 at them.”
Lewandowski had one more item that she felt was better than a one-time $250 payout.
“A board that will set up a referendum that will ask the public for money so that staff and teachers can be paid what they deserve every single day – every day,” Lewandowski said. “This is cheap. We should give it to them, but we need to do better. If the goal is to retain amazing staff in Waterloo, that’s part of our job to do the big things to support them all the time.”
Lewandowski received some pushback.
“I don’t think one prohibits one from the other. I think that’s what we should always be trying to do, and we always do. We’re always looking at that. But you have to look at the other side of the coin too. What can you afford and things like that,” board member Karen Stangler said. “At least this is a piece, a tiny little something to get the ball rolling and say thank you so they know they are appreciated. Yes, we will be trying to do all of the things that you said that we should do and we have been all along. We always try to do that. You can’t do everything you want to do. You can’t pay them what they are worth; everybody knows that.”
“But you can pay them more,” Lewandowski replied.
Lewandowski also noted a pending referendum in the Marshall Area School District to cover operating expenses, including to help pay teachers more and to help pay for contracts that would otherwise be eliminated through attrition.
“Marshall identified a need for a referendum. Their school board passed a referendum to go to vote in two months – two months. The referendum is on the ballot for April,” Lewandowski said. “Their staff members are going to get paid a lot more than what we’re going to get paid. Where are we going to lose staff members to? Marshall. It’s five minutes away. It can’t be any clearer.”
Lewandowski last brought up the possibility of going to referendum at a meeting Oct. 25. There was no decision or direction taken at that meeting.
Unlike that night, direction was taken on Feb. 14, as to at least look into a referendum.
“A logical step would be taking this to the finance committee, as we discussed previously, to pull things together, if you will,” board member Mathew Schneider said.
As chair of the finance committee, Stangler is tasked with looking into it with other committee members, includingSchneider and Charles Crave.
In related matters on Feb. 14, District Business Manager Suzi Gould shared preliminary 2022-23 budget numbers with the board. The projected revenue for next year is just under $10.7 million. The projected expenses are about $11.1 million, creating a deficit of more than $415,000.
“Our best projection is a negative deficit. This will be the second year we’ve run the deficit at a fairly high level,” Henning said.
The finance committee is expected to bring back at least some information and perhaps a referendum recommendation to the March 7 school board meeting, at 6 p.m. at Waterloo High School.
Lewandowski suggested information should include numbers from recent referendums from surrounding communities and potential ideas for using funds if a referendum were to pass.
Non-staff day
The school board voted 6-1 in favor of giving staff the day off Feb. 21.
“We’re really looking for any and all means possible to give our people a break and recognize them for their efforts and challenges,” Henning said.
Board President Nancy Thompson said before the vote that she would vote no.
“We are saying that one day (is) established for professional development,” but now “ “we are going to say, ‘I guess it’s not really important,’” Thompson said. “I think we are talking out of two sides of our mouth.”
Most board members said they backed giving teachers a day off.
“I don’t think we’re saying it’s not important. I think we’re saying, ‘We value you and your mental health and your mental health and stability to be present and be here for our kids is more important right now,” Lewandowski said.
Thompson responded “that may be,” but then doubled down on her stance.
“I think this is true for everyone, you have to be in a growth mindset in order for professional development to be productive and effective,” Henning said. “You can walk up and down the halls of this building and probably find the majority of our people not necessarily in a growth mindset right now because they are in a survival mindset. I think our people will be ready for that professional development again.”