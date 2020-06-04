May 18
Assist police, Hubbell Street, 4:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Bentwood Drive, 6:32 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 block of Park Drive, 8:26 p.m.
May 19
Towed vehicle, 100 block of Main Street, 4:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:03 p.m.
May 20
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 1:52 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 6:12 p.m.
May 21
Assist EMS/fire, Knowlton Street, 2:29 p.m.
Intoxicated person, Evergreen Boulevard and Blue Spruce Lane, 4:42 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Woodbury Street, 6 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 1000 block of Canal Road, 6:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:47 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:19 p.m.
May 22
Noise complaint, 700 block of Rosewood Avenue, 2:29 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 9:28 a.m.
Assist police, Highway T, 9:47 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Lewellen Street, 2:07 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Lewellen Street, 8:22 p.m.
May 23
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:49 a.m.
Safety hazard, Highway 19, 9:59 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 10:39 a.m.
Trespass, 700 block of Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:40 a.m.
Theft, Hubbell Street, 1:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 2:40 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:11 p.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 6:38 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Springview Drive, 8:51 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 10:48 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:16 p.m.
May 24
Traffic stop, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 1:08 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Waterloo Road, 2:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Springview Drive, 8:13 a.m.
Alarm, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 10:39 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 11:03 a.m.
Damage to property, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:01 p.m.
Check person, Whistle Street, 9:26 p.m.
