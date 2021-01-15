Dec. 28
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 3 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:23 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Autumn Lane, 11:36 a.m.
Serving legal papers, 100 block of Pardee Street, 5:03 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 5:06 p.m.
Dec. 29
Assist police, Park Street, 1:38 a.m.
Damage to property, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:09 p.m.
Dec. 30
Accident with injuries, 800 block of Lewellen Street, 8:45 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 10:45 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 1:12 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:27 p.m.
Dec. 31
Civil dispute, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:54 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:38 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:29 p.m.
Jan. 1
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 3:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 6:53 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 7:06 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:25 p.m.
Jan. 2
Theft, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 10:31 a.m.
Threats complaint, 200 block of Midvale Drive, 10:47 a.m.
Threats complaint, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:19 p.m.
Assist police, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 8:18 p.m.
Jan. 3
Disturbance, 500 block of Madison Street, 1:22 a.m.
Disturbance, 500 block of Madison Street, 2:57 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Pardee Street, 3:58 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:23 a.m.
Theft, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 4:19 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Main Street, 5:39 p.m.
