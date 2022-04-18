The Boston Marathon is one of the year’s largest sporting events. After years of trying, Marshall native Jessica Boebel competed in this year’s event.
During this year’s marathon, Boebel ran for a time of 3:26:15, according to unofficial results posted by the Boston Athletic Association. She ran an average of 7:52 per mile.
“I know that running the iconic race is not going to be easy, but it will be a celebration of all the hard work over the years and will be an unforgettable experience,” Boebel said before the April 18 race.
Boebel worked toward earning a time to qualify for the Boston Marathon for several years, and many races were canceled because of precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She accomplished that goal last April at a race in Geneva, Illinois, finishing ninth out of all women runners with a full course time of 3:25:28 and a pace of 7:51 per mile. That’s right around the same pace she ran at the Boston Marathon.
“I was elated to finally qualify,” Boebel said.
Being able to compete in the Boston Marathon was a dream for Boebel.
“I wasn’t a star athlete in high school, but I have slowly chipped away over the years by adding in more mileage and specific workouts, as well as strength training and setting my sights on getting my BQ (Boston qualifying time),” she said.
A 2007 Marshall High School graduate, Boebel was a runner then in track and cross country.
“I love long distance running because I feel like there is so much room for improvement and you can get what you put in,” Boebel said.
The Boston Marathon spans 26.2 miles across Boston, Massachusetts, and its suburbs. Much of the first half is downhill and runners compete on side roads. Boebel, according to unofficial results, ran the first half of the course in 1:47:17.
Boebel finished the Boston Marathon at 9,389th place overall and finished 2,039th among women.
The Boston Marathon is usually on the day that Massachusetts recognizes Patriots Day, the third Monday of April. This was the first time the race was held on Patriots Day since 2019 because of COVID-19 related precautions.