Marshall Superintendent Dan Grady has requested feedback from the school board about how he and other administrators should handle student expulsions.
“It’s important for the board to calibrate what we would bring and what behavior would constitute expulsion,” Grady said at a March 16 school board meeting. “We’ve been blessed that this board hasn’t had any (expulsions) but previous boards had plenty.”
No formal action was taken by the school board on March 16.
Grady said when there is “poor or questionable behavior,” there exists a process called “pre-expulsion” looked at to see if students just need education and guidance and/or if a transition to virtual learning is needed.
Expulsions can happen when there is drug use or possession, or weapon use or possession on school grounds.
“When it’s appropriate, we’d go through that pre-expulsion discussion with the family,” Grady said.
Board President Debbie Frigo gave a recent history of expulsions or possible expulsions in the district.
“When they’d come to expulsion, the discussion was, ‘How do we educate this kid? What is the goal for the district to educate students? If students cause harm, they obviously have to be held accountable, but to what extent?’” Frigo said. “In the past, this board has been comprised of individuals who really wanted to make students accountable and others who wanted to educate students.”
The board has given direction that education and support for children are a priority and that administrators should avoid expulsion, if possible, when it comes to drugs. Board members indicated weapons can be different.
If the child has a substance abuse problem “or there appears to be some sort of abuse, we outline that and we give that student help,” Frigo said. “If a student brings a weapon into the school, that presents a problem. If one child or one student is having an issue, I believe we have to work with that person. I’m not saying a kid bringing a knife to school is kids being kids, but how things have been handled in recent years is appreciative.”
Grady said he recalled two weapons expulsions and seven substance expulsions in recent years. Grady told the board no expulsion hearings are scheduled in the near future.
Board clerk Heather Herschleb said she felt previous boards were “too quick to expel.”
“As a board member who saw a lot of expulsions in previous terms, I’m happy with how administration has handled these situations,” Herschleb said.
Grady said the school board and administrators needed to “calibrate” after vaping became prominent with teens in the last decade.
“The board treated it as a weapon, like ‘What was the knife? Why was it on them?’ They looked at, ‘Was there intent to sell or give vape?’” Grady said. “At that time we decided it would be THC. The board decided we would unfortunately have many many many expulsions with vape pens.”