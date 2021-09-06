A property in the Town of Medina that has been considered an eyesore could soon become the site of a business to help grow the community’s tax base and add jobs.
The Medina Planning Commission on Aug. 31 heard from George Boyer Jr. on his plans for several parcels at 529 Waterloo Road, formerly known as Bailey Farms.
Boyer is considering using part of the site for a metals recycling business and an auto repair and sales shop.
“When I discovered Bailey Farms I knew this was going to be a big project for whoever took it on,” he said, describing the property as being in rough shape.
His plan would be to develop the project in multiple phases.
The recycling center would be located on the south side of the property and include a 50’x100’ building.
Boyer mentioned the recycling business would accept ferrous and non-ferrous metals, much like other metal recycling centers. He said there are similar businesses already located in Dane County, but is a lack of one in this particular region of the county.
Town board Chairman Todd Weinberger, who attended the meeting, asked what type of assurances Boyer could give the municipality to ensure the property would no longer be an eyesore. There was some concern among attendees about the appearance of the metals recycling site.
Boyer explained the metals would be stored in trailers and not laying in the open; these trailers would also be shielded by vegetation. Additionally, his plan for the property would be installing 8-foot decorative blocks and fencing for shielding purposes.
As part of the automobile business, there would be a maximum of 20 vehicles in the sales parking lot along with an office building.
“I assure you it will look a lot better, bring some jobs to this area,” Boyer said. “Our intention is to come in and clean this place up.”
It was also mentioned about half of the property is classified as being a sensitive ecosystem, therefore limitations are placed on what can be developed on that portion of the property.
There are some minor zoning adjustments that will need to be remedied at the county level so the boundaries match the certified survey map.
The proposal was set to go before the Medina Town Board at its Sept. 8 meeting.