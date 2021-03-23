As a child attending family gatherings, Lindsay Salzwedel would always make a beeline to the spot at her grandparent’s home where she could be alone with her art supplies.
“I was the one drawing a picture for Grandma and she would be really proud and really excited,” the Marshall resident said.
“I have a lot of happy memories of art,” she continued. “I was always the little artist who would win the poster contests at school.”
As an adult, Salzwedel is no longer sitting in a corner with her art supplies; instead, she can be found at events such as community festivals and fundraisers to hosting a summer camp for budding artists.
“My path in art has been dabbling in a couple of things,” the Marshall woman said.
The artist opened her business, Expressively You, in July of 2016. But, before becoming a full-time artist, Salzwedel spent time seven years as a public school art teacher, the majority of the time in her hometown of Deerfield.
Her initial plan was to study art therapy in college, “because I really wanted to help people with my art.” However, Salzwedel decided to follow a different path resulting in a major in art education. She felt this route would help her serve more people.
A year after leaving the classroom, Salzwedel decided there were still a lot of ways she wanted to continue as an artist and methods in sharing her talents.
“I started to dabble in trying out some new ideas,” the artist said.
Following her decision to step back from teaching, Salzwedel was asked to participate in a fundraiser for UW-Madison by sketching the event as it occurred. Her presence attracted the attention of an engaged couple that asked the artist if she would attend their wedding to sketch the event. She calls this the block that resulted in realizing it was possible to be a portrait artist.
“This was even before I started my company and I started to explore things,” she said. “And almost five years later, I’ve done weddings, fundraisers and community festivals and private birthday parties and paint night workshops. I’ve gone to breweries and taught people how to paint.
“I do a lot of things I love,” Salzwedel said. “I use art as a vehicle to nurture somebody to feel special and really just communicate in a very artful way… And just really nurturing their soul to find the child-like artist that’s in them just dormant.”
Much like the seasons change, so does Salzwedel’s focus on a particular aspect of her business. During winter, she takes part in winter art shows (when there isn’t a pandemic) and being hired to create portraits to be given as gifts; the transition from winter to spring marks the time of product development such as paint kits. When the weather turns warmer, the artist is hired to work at community festivals and private events such as a wedding. Public and private paint nights are scattered throughout the year.
The artist regularly is featured at events such as the Good Neighbor Fest in Middleton to create family portraits of attendees. Salzwedel likes to chat with the people she is drawing to ease the awkwardness and have the subjects open up.
“I really try to get to know them and then they have this authentic smile and they have their authentic features,” she said, noting this has allowed her to refine multi-tasking since Salzwedel will ask the portrait subjects questions while creating the picture. “It’s a very personalized, customized experience.”
The ability to get a sense of who the person is also helps when creating commissioned pieces, often purchased from Salzwedel as a one-of-a-kind gift.
“I want to capture who they really are in the portraits,” she said.
The same method is also employed when doing pet portrait commissions. Salzwedel said just like the human subjects of portraits, she wants to show off the animals’ personality through the image.
Teaching art through summer camp, paint nights
One aspect of the teaching profession Salzwedel misses the most is working with children. Her business has allowed her to continue spending time with budding artists through providing art lessons at birthday parties and her summer art camp.
“Just getting them to engage and think about art as a career is really exciting because it’s definitely possible,” the artist said.
About 2 ½ years ago, Salzwedel started a summer art camp where students learned about the life of famous artists including their art techniques. Last summer, the two-time Madison Hulafrog award winning program was held entirely virtual with art kits being dropped off for each child. The artist is looking at ways to reconfigure the summer camp a bit more in an effort to reach more children.
While the pandemic has halted the in-person paint nights, the artist has pivoted to host virtual events and even selling paint kits for at-home use.
“I used to teach these powerful, really relaxing portrait and landscape (paint nights) and now I had to figure out how to do this when somebody wants to do it on their own time,” the artist said
While Salzwedel cannot be there to guide the painting session, she can provide a printout of instructions or demonstrative videos.
“It’s convenient because it’s all in one,” the Marshall resident said, adding during the pandemic year she shipped art kits to 25 different states.
“I really love connection (with other people) and you really have to connect in a different way and it can be difficult,” Salzwedel said. “But, I think people are open to the idea of trying to connect in different public spaces or virtually because we don’t have a lot of other options.”
While teaching other people art techniques and creating commissioned work takes up a substantial amount of time, Salzwedel continues to work on creating her own pieces.
When creating her own art, Salzwedel likes to work in themes to create a series.
“My whole premise is insight and resources for a visually-rich meaningful life,” the artist said of her current series.
She describes her process as “being overloaded with images. All these different images and creative ideas; things that I like, things that I don’t to really tell a story.”
Her favorite mediums to work with are oil pastels, which is what she started using with, and her work later evolved into working with acrylic paint.
“My newest love is digital painting,” Salzwedel said. “It allows me to make a lot of corrections easily and makes me not feel like I’m stuck because when you have to start over a lot of times when you work with paint and there’s new ideas developing.”
