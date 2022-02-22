Some Waterloo School Board on Feb. 14 questioned as too high a superintendent’s recommendation to raise to $5,000, up from $1,000, the penalty for staff that resign mid-year.
Ultimately the board voted 5-2 to set the fee to $3,000.
“Before we make a decision, I really want us to see what other districts around us are charging. I couldn’t find anywhere that charged more than $1,000,” board member Kate Lewandowski said.
Opinions were mixed, however. In voting no the two dissenters, Karen Stangler and Deb Stein, said $3,000 wasn’t high enough.
Other districts
Superintendent Brian Henning did not supply information during the school board meeting about what other districts charge.
But newspaper analysis of fees charged by other area school districts shows a mix, with some higher, some comparable to what Waterloo now charges and one significantly lower.
Marshall Superintendent Daniel Grady said per the current teacher contract, a teacher must pay the district $2,000 if they resign on or after their first day of work.
If the contract is broken on or after Aug. 1, the penalty is $1,000. If the contract is broken before Aug. 1 Aug. 1, the penalty is $500 and there is no penalty before June 30.
According to Watertown School District director of human resources Margaret Brady, if resignations occur between June 1 and June 30, there is a $1,000 fee. Between July 1 and July 31, there is a $1,500 fee. And if resignation is on or after Aug. 1, the fee jumps to $2,500.
The Cambridge School District, meanwhile assesses a considerably lower penalty Superintendent Marggie Banker: it’s $300 after June 15 and jumps to $500 on July 1 and to $750 after Aug. 1.
Beyond the local area, the fee can be higher.
In the Columbus School District, it’s up to $5,000 when the resignation occurs during the school year.
At Waterloo’s Feb. 21 school board meeting, Henning said he felt that its approved fee was not “something to compare with other districts on.”
“We’re getting the data and trying to do what’s best for our district,” Henning said.
Henning said he had been collecting area data in recent days to make sure school board members had that, and said he had been given information anecdotally from others during meetings with administrators and staff.
When Henning brought the potential increase to $5,000 up, he cited a concern about a higher than typical number of Waterloo teachers who have resigned mid-year this year, which has ticked up to three.
“I think everybody is probably looking at making changes with this. We might be just getting out ahead of it and being more proactive,” Henning said.
Despite some school board concern about $5,000 being too high and possibly deterring potential staff members, he urged the approval of that figure, saying higher such fees would be good for the district in the long run.
“We want the person to stay the whole year,” Henning said, adding that no one expects teachers to stay in the district “forever” and if they decide to move on after a full year of employment, that’s up to them.
As the board considered how to proceed, Henning said time was of the essence because contracts go out to teachers in March.
Liquidated damages may be waived on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the school board, Henning also noted.