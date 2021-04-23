April 5
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 10:41 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 2:28 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Main Street, 4:29 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
April 6
Traffic stop, Freidel Drive, 7 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:29 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 8:49 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 10:15 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 10:37 a.m.
Safety hazard, 100 block of Riverview Drive, 1:05 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
Animal bite, 200 block of Scenic Circle, 8:24 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
April 7
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:25 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, West Freidel Drive and Lakewood Terrace, 12:49 p.m.
Damage to property, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:10 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:46 p.m.
April 8
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 9:33 a.m.
Theft gas drive-off, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:57 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:54 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:31 p.m.
April 9
Suspicious person, 300 block of Madison Street, 8:12 a.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of School Street, 9:05 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:14 p.m.
Burglary residential, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:31 p.m.
Assist police, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 11:38 p.m.
April 10
Assist police, Highway TT and Highway T, 11:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, 200 block of Cody Circle, 4:40 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Noise complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 11:15 p.m.
April 11
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 12:49 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 1:20 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of School Street, 5:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:44 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.