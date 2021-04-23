April 5

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:06 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 10:41 a.m.

Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

Check person, 500 block of Main Street, 4:29 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 11:30 p.m.

April 6

Traffic stop, Freidel Drive, 7 a.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:29 a.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 8:49 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 10:15 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 10:37 a.m.

Safety hazard, 100 block of Riverview Drive, 1:05 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:17 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

Animal bite, 200 block of Scenic Circle, 8:24 p.m.

Assist police, 300 block of Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

April 7

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:25 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, West Freidel Drive and Lakewood Terrace, 12:49 p.m.

Damage to property, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:59 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:10 p.m.

Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:46 p.m.

April 8

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 9:33 a.m.

Theft gas drive-off, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:57 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:54 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:31 p.m.

April 9

Suspicious person, 300 block of Madison Street, 8:12 a.m.

Threats complaint, 400 block of School Street, 9:05 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:14 p.m.

Burglary residential, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:31 p.m.

Assist police, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 11:38 p.m.

April 10

Assist police, Highway TT and Highway T, 11:14 a.m.

Traffic stop, 200 block of Cody Circle, 4:40 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:31 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:10 p.m.

Noise complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 11:15 p.m.

April 11

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 12:49 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 1:20 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of School Street, 5:49 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:44 p.m.

