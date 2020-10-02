The Wisconsin Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for children since 1984. During that time, youth and their families have been treated to trips, visits with celebrities, new video gaming systems, bedroom makeovers, and much more.
But when Lucas Nelson was granted a wish through the organization, he didn’t want to use it on himself. Instead, the 14-year-old Marshall resident who is a freshman at Wisconsin Academy in Columbus used it as an opportunity to help others.
The Nelsons – dad Loren, mom Sue and younger sister Madisen, - have lived in Marshall since September 2019; they previously called Bismarck, North Dakota home. The family was still living in the Peace Garden State when Nelson – then 12 – was diagnosed in August of 2018 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
According to the American Cancer Society, ALL can rapidly progress and if not treated, could be fatal within just a few months. It develops from immature forms of white blood cells called lymphocytes. The lymphocytes mainly impact the lymph nodes; in some cases it can also impact bone marrow.
“I didn’t know what to think because I was just shocked,” Nelson said about receiving the diagnosis. “But once I actually understood it, it was like, ‘Well, I’ve just got to get through it. It is what it is. I’ve just got to do it.’ It was probably harder on my family.”
While receiving treatments at the local Bismarck hospital, a staff member at the hospital contacted Make-A-Wish roughly two months after Nelson was diagnosed.
“Make-A-Wish contacted me and asked me what I wanted to do,” the teen said. “It took me a long time to decide what I wanted to do. I wasn’t really thinking of going anywhere or doing anything because I really didn’t want to. I was just thinking of what I could do to help people.”
Loren Nelson wasn’t surprised his son decided to use his wish to help others.
“He’s always had a tender heart for animals and other people,” he said. “This is very much like him to do this.”
A bit more than two years after being contacted, Nelson’s wish is coming true. Last month, which was National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Make-A-Wish helped him launch an online fundraiser selling t-shirts and flat bill hats at https://inktothepeople.com/survivor to benefit the UW Children’s Cancer Fund. He and his dad created the design, which features the word ‘survivor’ in multiple languages. Nelson’s goal is to raise $5,002; as of Friday, $2,945 had been raised. The fundraiser goes through Oct. 17
For the teen, who likes to spend his time talking online with friends, playing video games, working on puzzles and “just chilling,” raising money with a flat bill was personal. During his treatments, Nelson lost all of his hair.
“Being bald wasn’t very fun,” the Marshall resident said. “I wished they had some flat brim hats that was specifically for cancer and all the proceeds would go to it.”
As for the ALL, Nelson is currently undergoing what is referred to as maintenance. After the cancer was eradicated from his body a year ago, he gets monthly check-ups and every two months visits the American Family Children’s Hospital for chemo treatments. The teenager’s maintenance will be completed in February of 2021.
