One person has died in a morning accident occurring today on Highway 73 northbound at Interstate 94 near Marshall.
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest region, at 9:59 a.m. a vehicle driving west on Interstate 94 and exited onto Highway 73. The vehicle, a Subaru Forester driven by a 69-year-old woman, was turning northbound on Highway 73 when it came into contact with a truck tractor with attached semi, driven by a 38-year-old man, that was traveling northbound on the highway.
The female in the car was transported to UW Hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. The release from the state patrol indicated the driver of the tractor did not sustain any injuries.
In addition to the state patrol, the Dane County Sheriff, Marshall fire and EMS, and Deer Grove EMS responded to the incident.
The names of the deceased and driver of the tractor are being withheld pending notification of the families.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
