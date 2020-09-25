Aug. 9
Disorderly conduct; report of possible physical altercation occurring at residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the two subjects were separated and interviewed. One subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with a possible altercation at residence. Officer assisted.
Illegal U-turn; officer observed subject leaving parking stall in downtown area and make a U-turn to go in opposite direction. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Battery; report of uncontrollable juvenile at residence. Officer made contact and spoke with all subject’s in residence. Juvenile will be referred to Jefferson County Human Services for battery.
Operate while intoxicated; officer had contact with subject in a suspicious vehicle. Subject was intoxicated and upon further investigation, officer learned subject had driven to the location officer located him. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 10
Drug investigation; report of a suspicious item located in a restroom of a business. Officer took item to police department for testing. Nothing indicated of possible drug residues. Case closed.
Aug. 11
Juvenile runaway; report of juvenile leaving residence and stating they were leaving the state. Officer took report and juvenile entered into system as a runaway.
Motor vehicle taken; report of vehicle being taken from residence without permission. Officer took report. Vehicle information entered into system as stolen. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 12
Registration suspended; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver and vehicle information, officer learned the registration on the vehicle was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 15
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Operate without consent; report of vehicle taken from complainant’s garage by unknown person. Officer took information. Vehicle entered into system as stolen. Madison Police Department located vehicle in their city. Investigation continuing.
Operate while intoxicated; officer received reports of vehicle parked in roadway. Officer located vehicle in roadway with door open and subject sleeping. Driver was woken up and officer observed he was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citations and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation occurring in front of business. Officer made contact. Subjects on scene questioned. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 18
Illegal dumping; complainant reports items not belonging to business was found in their rented dumpster. Upon looking through items, items of identification were located. Officer made contact with subjects. One subject arrested and issued citation.
Harassment; complainant wished to report incidents involving a subject yelling comments and derogatory words in the past and now leaving a suspicious note in mailbox. Officer took information and then spoke with subject. Case status pending.
Aug. 19
Death investigation; report of unresponsive subject at residence. Upon arrival, officer found subject was deceased. Medical examiner’s office was contacted.
