The Jefferson County medical examiner has identified the person killed in a UTV accident in the town of Waterloo as Kathryn Marty, a 14 year old Waterloo resident.
An autopsy on June 7 showed she died from injuries sustained in the crash, but no other details were released. Marty died at the scene, according to a June 6 press release from the county.
In Marty’s obituary, it said she “touched a lot of people in her short life and her personality was larger than life” and that she had a contagious laugh and spunk.
“She was strong-willed and absolutely fearless, yet kind and loving to all,” the obituary said.
A medical and memorial fundraiser has been organized for Marty’s family, and others in the accident, at Bridge Nutrition, 134 E. Madison St., Waterloo, June 17 from 3-8 p.m. and June 18 from 9-3 p.m.
According to the obituary, Marty was a talented softball player who devoted a lot of her free time to the sport. She played with the Wisconsin Bandits softball club and others over the past six years.
The crash happened June 6 when a UTV collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 89 and Lenius Road around 5 p.m.
A second occupant of the UTV was transported to a hospital by Med Flight with critical injuries. Both occupants of the other vehicle were transported to local hospitals with injuries.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath did not say the day of the accident what other type of vehicle was involved in the crash.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.