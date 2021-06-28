Last year, Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn was the bearer of bad news. About one month before the nation was to celebrate Independence Day, he put out an open letter to the community announcing the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration was being cancelled. Much like other community events that had to be put aside for the year, COVID-19 was the culprit.
This year, however, Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park will be bustling with activity on Sunday and even a bit on Saturday as the annual festivities, which have been held since 1905, resume.
“We are very excited to get things going this summer,” Haberkorn said. “We really didn’t take a second thought on hosting it this year. We were ready to go forward no matter what.”
He said no real factors went into deciding to move forward with the event.
“We saw vaccinations coming out and numbers dropping,” Haberkorn said. “We really just wanted to start getting back to normal and moving forward.”
After a bit more than a year where the park has been unable to host any large-scale public events, Haberkorn is excited to see people back in Firemen’s Park.
This year’s event, marked as a celebration of Independence and community, gets underway with music from Big Spoon on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. The following day, Sunday, July 4, will bring in a variety of entertainment and activities, including what is being boasted as the ‘best fireworks in the area.’
Start the day out with some baseball on the newly renovated ball field when the Waterloo Teener team takes on the Sauk Eagles at 9 a.m. The Lake Mills-based Dairyland Collegiate League will take to the field at 11 a.m. when a pair of the teams will face off. The Waterloo McKays Home Talent League baseball team will host Albion at 2 p.m.
In addition to baseball, the community can check out the action in the ring as Frozen Tundra Wrestling will take center stage at 5:30 p.m. The amateur wrestling league has been regularly hosting family-friendly and high action ticketed shows at The Venue at River’s Edge in Waterloo.
People who want to take a chance on winning can participate in Bingo hosted by the local VFW. Games begin at noon and will be held in the upper pavilion.
Children can spend a few hours enjoying the new Kids Extravaganza area, located in the upper diamond area. There will be plenty of activities, which will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a petting zoo, Pirate-themed obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival-style games with prizes, superhero training course, and a variety of retro arcade games. Please note, tickets will need to be purchased on-site to participate in the kids zone activities with proceeds going to the Waterloo Youth Sports Organization (WYSO).
Everyone is welcome to enjoy a free ride on the historic C.W. Parker Carousel, which will operate during the festivities.
Jeff McMullen will provide a nice respite from bouncing around the kids zone with his comedy magic on the main stage at noon.
A variety of musical entertainment will be offered throughout the day with the Waterloo City Band showcasing its talent at 10 a.m. The DeVilles will play classic rock hits from the past when they take the main stage at 2:30 p.m. Topping off the day with an 8 p.m. main stage performance is Granny Shot, whose music focuses on covering the songs from the ‘90s and ‘00s along with a few staple classics.
The activities and entertainment at the park will certainly have people working up an appetite and thankfully there will be plenty of food and beverage options provided by the Waterloo Legion and Auxiliary, St. John’s Church, and pie and ice cream from Holy Family Catholic School among other vendors.
The grand finale of the day will be at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display at the park.