Children know how Santa Claus spends Dec. 24, but what does the man in the red suit do after all the gifts are delivered? It’s a question Kaylor Wiedenbeck’s daughter Holly frequently asked. So, the 27-year-old Waterloo resident decided to tell Holly a story. This story turned into “When Santa Goes Home,” a short rhyming children’s book with less than 100 words, which was published in March.
It was the pandemic that spurred Wiedenbeck, a 2011 Waterloo High School graduate, to write stories for her two children Holly and Shepherd.
“At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, I was on maternity leave from my full-time finance job. I had an 18-month-old and a newborn to entertain for several weeks while my husband (Mitchell) worked. We were bored. The weather was dreary, our local library was temporarily closed, and we had read all of our books dozens of times. I needed new stories to tell,” she said. “So, I began writing my own.”
The Waterloo woman said “When Santa Goes Home” was completely written for her children. The story features a few of Santa’s hobbies and snack time to bedtime.
Wiedenbeck worked with East coast Junior McLean, who illustrated the Christmas-themed book. The pair collaborated on creating the colorful images virtually. The 27-year-old said it was at times difficult to describe what type of pictures she wanted to go with the text.
“I’m not an illustrator by any means so I had an idea of what I wanted it to look like but I didn’t know how to say, ‘Use this tool on the editing software,’” she said. “Eventually, I just wrote each line down and then put a little paragraph underneath it explaining what I wanted to show.”
The decision to publish “When Santa Goes Home” came from encouragement from Wiedenbeck’s mom, Kris Detert.
“She has always told me I’m a good writer and I should pursue it and I never really thought about it, but I thought this was a short story, my kids love it, I have other people whose kids might love it, so it’s not really going to hurt to put myself out there,” the writer said.
Wiedenbeck also had encouragement from her husband and a close friend, who even helped provide feedback and make edits.
The Waterloo woman’s second book, “I Love You More Than Cheeseburgers” was inspired by her husband and is now available to purchase online with copies soon to be available locally.
“He obviously loves our kids more than anything but he doesn’t show it the same way I do,” Wiedenbeck said. “He doesn’t say it 20 times a day and smother them with hugs and kisses like me, but he shows it by building forts, letting them climb all over him, and a big thing is sharing his food. His favorite food is cheeseburgers so when he offers them a bite, I can just see how much he loves them.”
The writer wanted to put out a book about how dad’s show their love for their children after seeing many children’s books were focused on how mom’s show affection for their children.
“I Love You More Than Cheeseburgers” also features a bit more humor and is double the word count of “When Santa Goes Home.”
For this book, Wiedenbeck worked with Kellen Roggenbuck, an artist based out of Jefferson.
“I’m really excited to have his help because I’m still new to this – I don’t know what I’m doing,” she said.
Wiedenbeck never expected the story she told her children would lead to becoming a published writer; she just thought she’s be scribbling down stories to keep the pair entertained during the extended period of time at home due to the pandemic.
She had always enjoyed writing short stories in her English classes but never saw a career out of creative writing.
“I’m a very practical person so I wanted to get a job right out of college to make sure I wouldn’t have to worry about trying to find something so I decided to pursue business instead,” said the Carroll University graduate. “I love numbers too, so I was always torn between numbers and words.”
With two books published, Wiedenbeck is giving herself a bit more time to explore writing.
“I figured this was a good compromise – I can do numbers (at the full-time job) during the day and words with my kids at night and on weekends,” she said. “I’m glad I decided to pursue the writing and grateful for all the support.”