The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be hosting in-person events to recognize Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
The honor guard will be firing at the Catholic cemetery at 9 a.m., city cemetery at 9:20 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery at 9:40 a.m., and Portland cemetery at 10 a.m.
A program will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the Firemen’s Park pavilion. The main speaker will be Navy chaplain Daniel Seehafer. Other speakers include Waterloo High School Patriots Club members Skyler Powers, Andrew Leckel and Joslyn Wolff.
There will be no city band performance or lunch served at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Masks will be optional and the Legion will do its best to maintain social distancing.
The events will occur rain or shine.
The Marshall American Legion Post will commemorate the day by firing over the last veteran buried in the Medina and St. Mary’s cemeteries. The organization will start at the Medina Cemetery at 9 a.m. and travel to St. Mary’s Cemetery immediately after. The public is invited to attend.
As part of marking the day. volunteers placed n flags on the graves of deceased veterans in both cemeteries on May 13.