May 25
Suspicious vehicle, Riverview Drive, 7:13 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 8:17 a.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:27 a.m.
Accident hit and run, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:17 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 300 block of Fir Lane, 5:27 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 8:48 p.m.
May 26
Assist police, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:49 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Beebe Street, 11:18 a.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 11:40 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:54 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Farnham Street, 2:42 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:57 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Drive, 3:45 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:03 p.m.
Injured person, 100 block of Stevenson Street, 8:54 p.m.
May 27
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 12:17 a.m.
Enticement/kidnapping, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:31 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 1:38 p.m.
Assist police, 900 block of Leroy Road, 2:01 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 4000 block of Innovation Drive, 5:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 5:12 p.m.
May 28
Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 1:13 a.m.
Stolen auto, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
May 29
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:01 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 1:52 p.m.
Fraud, Hubbell Street, 2:57 p.m.
Alarm, 200 block of Main Street, 6:04 p.m.
May 30
Assist police, 5000 block of Midway Langer, 5:44 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 200 block of Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
OWVWI arrest/intoxicated rest, Canal Road, 11:45 p.m.
May 31
Assist police, 4000 block of Mineral Point Road, 12:19 a.m.
Noise complaint, Autumn Lane, 1:32 a.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
Suspicious person, Overlook Terrace and Freidel Drive, 1:20 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:48 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:14 p.m.
Theft, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:55 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.