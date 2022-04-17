Marshall Scholarship Foundation to host ‘Tax Dollars for Scholars’
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will host Tax Dollars for Scholars, an online auction until April 23 at 9 a.m. A list of available items will be updated daily at https://www.32auctions.com/taxdollarsforscholars20222auctions. Funds raised will go toward educational opportunities for graduating seniors.
Marshall ELC to host ‘FIN Night’
The Marshall Early Learning Center, is hosting its “Incoming 4K Family Information Night (FIN) and Registration Night Wednesday, April 27 for families to meet with 4K staff and Principal Rich Peters, as well as tour the facility ahead of the 2022-23 school year. During the 2022-23 school year, 4K will be Monday through Friday from 8:05 to 3:20 p.m. There will be childcare provided in the library starting at 5:30 p.m. if needed. There, parents and guardians may drop their children off, receive a packet of information, start the registration process and then go to the gym to meet with staff. Families should take birth certificates, proof of residency and immunization records to FIN Night. Parents and guardians will also be able to finish the registration process. Registration is open at marshallschools.org. Those unable to attend the FIN Meeting may visit the school website or call 608-655-1588.
CentralStar scholarships
CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, is offering 7 $1,000 scholarships this year. Those interested can find the application at www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 1. Scholarships are available for two types of students. Applicants must be presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field. Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. The applicant or their parent(s) must be a stock owner of CentralStar Cooperative.
ESL classes
The Jefferson County Literacy Council hosts English as a second language classes at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
