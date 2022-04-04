The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
April 11: Computer basics
Local IT professional Shawn Cannon will give basics on computers, laptops, tablets, accessories, programs, apps, file organization and more at the Marshall Public Library Monday, April 11 from 7 to 8 p.m.
April 14: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO
April 7: Landscaping tips
McKay Nursery representatives will give landscaping tips Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo.
April 9: Grilled chicken and ham dinner
American Legion Post 233, N9250 Highway 89, Waterloo, will host a grilled chicken and ham dinner Saturday, April 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., or until the food is sold out. Other items will be available, including mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, bread, salad and desserts. There will be inside seating, but carry-outs will be available. Delivery will also be available in Waterloo by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, call 920-478-2780 or any Legion member.
April 11 and 14: Library story time
There will be stories, songs and activities at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. and again Thursday, April 11, at 4 p.m.
April: Donations for community garage sale
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank Relay for Life team is looking for donations for its community garage sale. To donate non-clothing or non-electronic items for the sale, contact Cheryl at 920-988-2154 or Pam at 920-988-4441.
