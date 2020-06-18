June 1
Residential burglary, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 10:27 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Main Street, 3:54 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 6:27 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court 6:46 p.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road, 6:54 p.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road, 10:36 p.m.
June 2
Noise complaint, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 5:34 a.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road, 5:48 a.m.
Threats complaint, 500 block of Bentwood Drive, 9:27 a.m.
Annoying/obscene phone calls, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:36 a.m.
Fraud, 500 block of Maunesha Drive, 3:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 6:41 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 300 block of Farnham Street, 7:40 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 9:24 p.m.
June 3
Assist police, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 8:17 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Cedar Court, 11:12 a.m.
Theft, Highway 73, 4:44 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 9:05 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:34 p.m.
June 4
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 8:40 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 2:42 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:11 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 9:26 p.m.
Assist police, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 9:31 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:31 p.m.
June 5
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 1:23 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 11:48 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 3:02 p.m.
Civil dispute, Lothe Street, 7:55 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 8:09 p.m.
June 6
Animal complaint/disturbance, Indian Summer Road, 10:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 1:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 2:53 p.m.
Adult arrested, Edgerton, 3:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, East Main Street and Highway 19, 4:01 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 6:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 8:48 p.m.
June 7
Traffic complaint/investigation, East Main Street, 12:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 6:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.