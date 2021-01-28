Jan. 11
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:19 a.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:18 a.m.Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 9:05 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:28 p.m.
Jan. 12
Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:32 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 12:25 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 12:58 p.m.
Traffic stop, Waterloo Road, 3:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:12 p.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 7:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:43 p.m.
Jan. 13
Assist police, 200 block of Midvale Drive, 9:53 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:59 p.m.
Jan. 14
Theft, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 15
Damage to property, Karem Drive, 7:26 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 7:52 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 8:23 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block Overlook Terrace, 9:39 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 3:58 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:36 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Midvale Drive, 10:15 p.m.
Jan. 16
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:35 a.m.
Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 12:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 3:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:40 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 500 block of Madison Street, 6:44 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:19 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:36 p.m.
Jan. 17
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:56 a.m.
