Jan. 11

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:19 a.m.

Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:18 a.m.Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 9:05 a.m.

Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:28 p.m.

Jan. 12

Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:32 a.m.

Check person, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 12:25 p.m.

Assist police, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 12:58 p.m.

Traffic stop, Waterloo Road, 3:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:12 p.m.

Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 7:43 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 10:04 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:43 p.m.

Jan. 13

Assist police, 200 block of Midvale Drive, 9:53 p.m.

Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:59 p.m.

Jan. 14

Theft, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 10:15 a.m.

Jan. 15

Damage to property, Karem Drive, 7:26 a.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 7:52 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 8:23 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block Overlook Terrace, 9:39 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 3:58 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:36 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Midvale Drive, 10:15 p.m.

Jan. 16

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:35 a.m.

Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 12:01 p.m.

Traffic stop, School Street, 3:54 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:40 p.m.

Adult arrested person, 500 block of Madison Street, 6:44 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:19 p.m.

Check person, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:36 p.m.

Jan. 17

Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:56 a.m.

