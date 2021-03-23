The newly-christened Whistling Ridge Apartment Homes officially broke ground in Marshall on Thursday, March 19, as key players behind the development gathered at 110 Whistle St. to celebrate the start of the estimated three-year project.
The site is planned to be home to a trio of 16-unit two-story apartment buildings, the first two of which will be set aside for people ages 55 and older. The groundbreaking ceremony comes in the wake of an approved development agreement in January and the sale of village-owned land to Marshall-based developer Little Creek Construction, with Lighthouse Realty helping to facilitate the sale and One Community Bank lending the money.
Representatives from each of these groups, along with village officials, were present at the gathering to pose with ceremonial shovels and gave brief remarks on the start of the project.
“It took all of us, so thank you very much,” Little Creek owner Mike Filkouski said. “We’re really excited about this.”
Village President John Schuepbach added that he was impressed with how fast Little Creek was moving forward with the project, with bulldozers nearby already preparing the land for construction. Project estimates from January put the development’s cost at around $4 million, all of which will be paid for by the developer.
“Within our community, we have families that have lived here for generations,” Filkouski stated in a press release. “When people start to downsize and are looking for that transition, they are often forced to go to Sun Prairie or Madison. We found that we could provide an independent living 55+ community here in Marshall. It will help retain residents that have lived here their whole lives.”
The three apartment buildings are set to be built one at a time, with the first structure to be home to a fitness center and community room. These amenities will be available to the entire housing community, while each building will also have access to dedicated underground parking and an elevator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.