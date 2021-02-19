Jan. 4

Disorderly conduct; altercation reported at a local business. Officer responded and citations were issued. 12:05 p.m.

Jan. 5

Family disturbance; officer responded to a family disturbance at a residence. No tickets issued. 7:44 a.m.

Assist; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with disturbance. Subject was arrested. 9:04 a.m.

Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Traffic stop was made and citations issued. 9:36 a.m.

Assist citizen; officer requested to assist citizens with a custody issue. 11:04 a.m.

Traffic stop; officer observed vehicle with head light. Citation was given. 12:34 p.m.

Jan. 6

Traffic accident; officer responded to minor traffic incident behind the post office. No citations and no injuries. 8:59 a.m.

Assist citizen; officer contacted in reference to a domestic disturbance. Report was taken and all parties were separated. 9:34 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle; officer responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Waterloo Trailhead. Suspect arrested for warrant. 12:16 p.m.

Animal bite; officer responded for an animal bite. All actions were taken. 1:19 p.m.

Jan. 8

Theft of property; citizen reported theft of items for his residential garage. 1:13 p.m.

