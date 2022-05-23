The American Legion Post 233 and Humphrey-Wilsey Auxiliary Unit 233 of Waterloo are seeking support for National Poppy Day.
The day, which is this Friday, May 27, is for remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Anyone can participate in National Poppy Day by donating and wearing a red poppy.
“The public is given an opportunity each year to help in the significant work of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to all who died in service by wearing a poppy on National Poppy Day,” Auxiliary member Sharon Burbach said.
Poppies will be sold at businesses throughout the community. Canisters have been placed around the city for the day. The funds will help support veterans programs for the Legion and Auxiliary.
“We urge all to participate in this event for the support of all the brave men, women and families that keep our country free,” Burbach said.
Programs that are supported by these funds are rehabilitation of veterans honorably discharged from the Armed Forces; the welfare of veterans’ families; rehabilitation of hospitalized military service personnel returning home who require treatment in service hospitals; the welfare of veterans, active military personnel and the families of veterans and active military personnel where medical or financial need is evident; for kits and supplies used to make symbolic poppies and poppy items that will be distributed for the poppy fund.