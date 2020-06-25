May 23
Assist other department; officer was requested by Poynette Police Department to make contact with a resident and have resident contact their department. Officer assisted.
May 24
Emergency detox; report of intoxicated subject who had just deliberately staffed self in the left. Officers arrived on scene, interviewed subjects and EMS transported victim, Case status pending.
May 25
Public nuisances; report of a piece of furniture being abandoned in a city park. Investigation continuing.
Assist human services; report of juvenile attempting suicide. Officer made contact with juvenile at residence. Juvenile transported and human services contacted.
May 26
Operate without insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for proof of insurance, driver advised there was no insurance on the vehicle.
May 29
Assist citizen; report of subject at clinic with self-inflicted laceration and feeling suicidal. Officer made contact with subject and case worker from group home. Case worker will take care of subject.
Assist EMS; officers received report of EMS call for subject with no pulse and not breathing. Officer assisted.
May 30
Other sex offenses; report of inappropriate contact between juveniles. Investigation continuing.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to run intoximeter test on arrested subject for Marshall Police Department. Officer assisted.
May 31
Operate without license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license.
