June 7
Trespass, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 4:06 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 8:28 p.m.
June 9
Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:54 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:26 p.m.
Fraud, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:54 p.m.
June 10
Assist police, 400 block of Freidel Drive, 2:17 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Madison Street, 4:43 p.m.
Adult arrested person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:14 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 900 block of Sherman Drive, 11:12 p.m.
June 11
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:14 a.m.
Accident unknown injuries, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 10 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 12:38 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 6:54 p.m.
Battery, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:51 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:16 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
June 12
Juvenile complaint, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 2:45 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 500 block of Madison Street, 3:47 p.m.
June 13
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 12:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Balsam Court, 10:39 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, Jacobs Road, 3:47 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:33 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Hurd Street, 9:56 p.m.
Accident hit and run, School Street, 10:51 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 11:36 p.m.