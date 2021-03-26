March 8

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 6:47 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 8:17 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 8:39 a.m.

Disturbance – unwanted person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:25 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 1:22 p.m.

Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:57 p.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:39 p.m.

Accident property damage, Highway 51 and Albion Road, 3:40 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 3:54 p.m.

Serving legal papers, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:10 p.m.

Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:11 p.m.

Assist police, 300 block of Fir Lane, 5:42 p.m.

Disturbance, 500 block of Madison Street, 5:57 p.m.

March 9

Disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:19 a.m.

Preserve the peace, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9 a.m.

Suspicious person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:57 a.m.

Conveyance, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:29 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:42 p.m.

OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

March 10

Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:22 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:09 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 2:36 p.m.

Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 3:31 p.m.Preserve the peace, 100 block of Beebe Street, 7:27 p.m.

Check person, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 9:38 p.m.

March 11

Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Park Drive, 6:47 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 12:08 p.m.

Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:15 p.m.

Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:48 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 5:03 p.m.

Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:49 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Hubbell Street, 10:16 p.m.

March 12

Accident with injuries, Freidel Drive, 9:14 a.m.

Accident with injuries, Freidel Drive, 9:23 a.m.

Check person, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 10:14 a.m.

Accident with injuries, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 1:25 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 300 block of School Street, 3:24 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 5:04 p.m.

Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:44 p.m.

March 13

Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 12:17 a.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Main Street, 11:54 a.m.

Theft retail, 700 block of Main Street, 12:32 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 2:35 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 2:52 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Drive, 4:21 p.m.

Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:04 p.m.

Accident property damage, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 6:34 p.m.

March 14

Theft, 500 block of Main Street, 1:56 p.m.

Traffic stop, Lewellen Street, 6:25 p.m.

Check person, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 10:26 p.m.

