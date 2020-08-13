July 27

Accident private property, 300 block of Main Street, 12:50 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 3:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 7:14 p.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:45 p.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Main Street, 8:19 p.m.

Accident hit and run, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 10:18 p.m.

July 28

Preserve the peace, 600 block of Riverview Drive, 6:59 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 10:10 p.m.

July 29

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:35 p.m.

July 30

Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:07 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:07 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 10:10 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:09 p.m.

July 31

Juvenile complaint, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 5:36 p.m.

Assist police, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:47 p.m.

Landlord-tenant trouble, 600 block of School Street, 7:52 p.m.

Assist police, Highway 73 and Kroneman Road, 11 p.m.

Aug. 1

Landlord-tenant trouble, 600 block of School Street, 8:20 a.m.

Theft, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:59 p.m.

Assist police, 4000 block of Midway Lane, 4:37 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:07 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 6:47 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:49 p.m.

Aug. 2

Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Helen Lane, 12:15 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:36 a.m.

Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 11:22 a.m.

Neighbor trouble, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 2:52 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 4:30 p.m.

Assist police, 5000 block of Reiner Road, 9:47 p.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:29 p.m.

Load comments